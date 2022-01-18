Fans honor Betty White with donations to local animal shelters

Local animal shelters have reported they have received donations in memory of Hollywood icon Betty White.
Shortly after White's death on Dec. 31, many noted her love for animals. That soon spurred the Betty White Challenge on social media, urging people to donate $5 to their local animal shelter on Jan. 17, which would have been White's 100th birthday. Some area shelters promoted the challenge, while others didn't but still received donations in memory of White.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Executive Director Jared Moore said the shelter sought donations in White's memory and the response exceeded expectations.
"We've done fantastic," he said. "We raised over $4,100. We were hoping to raise about $2,000. All of that money will be starter for our spay-and-neuter fund for feral cats."
Moore said SHIRJ has contracted with the Animal Care Sanctuary in Pennsylvania for low-cost spay/neuter every other Thursday. He said the organization picks up the cats at the new shelter site and people can sign up to get their cat spayed/neutered online. He said people have scheduled the services into March. In addition to money, people have donated food to the shelter, he said.
The money donated to the Susquehanna SPCA will help fund monthly rabies and spay/neuter clinics, Executive Director Stacie Haynes said.
"(White) was legendary," Haynes said. "She was such a special lady. She was an animal activist and some 'Golden Girls' episodes had her rescuing animals."
Haynes said she was "a 'Golden Girls' super fan," and was so appreciative of the outpouring of support the shelter has received in White's memory. She said donations in her memory started to come into the shelter right after she died.
"As her birthday approached, donations flooded in and we're still getting donations today (Tuesday)," she said.
Annette Clarke, executive director at Chenango SPCA, said the shelter has received donations from across Chenango and Oneida counties and from as far away as Washington state in memory of White. She said so far the shelter has received more than 90 donations totaling more that $3,000.
"I think it's a wonderful way to pay tribute to a great woman who promoted saving animals," Clarke said. "I'm not sure who started this, but I hope all of the shelters have benefited. We just came off the Safe a Life Campaign and didn't know how well received this would be, but animal lovers are animal lovers and will donate."
Deb Crute, director of shelter operations at the Heart of the Catskills Humane Society in Delhi, said the shelter received several monetary donations via the shelter's website Monday and said she had a stack of mail to go through with more donations early Tuesday afternoon. In addition to monetary donations, businesses in Walton collected supplies for the shelter that were delivered Tuesday afternoon.
"Betty White was very popular," Crute said. "She was such an amazing animal promoter. People are looking for good things. We need more people like Betty. Every generation loved her."
This was evidenced when the Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi Varsity Club held a Betty White Night on Jan. 5 during the boys basketball game against Greene. Spectators were asked to wear white and bring supplies for the shelter. The supplies haven't been delivered yet, but Crute said someone sent her a photograph of what was donated and she wanted to thank the community.
Leah Schmidt at the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said the shelter received $2,330 in Facebook donations and received other donations in the mail in memory of White. In addition, food, toys and treats were donated.
Delaware Valley Humane Society Director Erin Insinga said she did not promote the challenge as the shelter had just finished is year-end campaign, but was "overwhelmed" by the community's response to the challenge. "This community always leaves me speechless."
She said White was an "icon we all grew up with. When she died, it was like we lost a friend. She was such an animal advocate. It's so nice seeing people pay homage to Betty White by donating to shelters."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
