Farm agencies give free meal kits to 500 local families

Five hundred families in a dozen school districts across Otsego, Delaware, Schoharie and Greene counties will receive free healthy meal kits this week through a collaboration between Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County and CROP, the Creating Rural Opportunities Partnership.
The two organizations regularly partner to host afterschool and summer programs for about 1,500 K-8 students in four counties, according to Carolyn Cooper, CROP program manager.
“Our mission is to provide academic support and enrichment, youth development and family engagement opportunities,” Cooper said.
Each kit provides six meals’ worth of food, recipes and accompanying lessons on nutrition and food safety, according to Jeanne Darling, executive director of CCE-Delaware.
“The goal is to encourage kids to get involved with their families and prepare the meals together,” she said.
The meal kits are an adaptation of the meal-preparation programs typically held after school and during the summer months, Darling said. “Lately, we’ve been trying to do things more virtually.”
“We’re learning along with everybody else in terms of how to do things differently with the coronavirus,” she continued. “We’re looking at how we can still have fun learning together.”
Staff used the facilities at 4-H Camp Shankitunk in Delhi, closed amid the pandemic, to store the produce and dairy products and to pack up the meal kits.
Hundreds of bags of apples, carrots, zucchini, bell peppers and onions were packed along with cartons of milk from Saputo, eggs and a variety of cheeses to be delivered to families in Milford, Morris, Laurens, Worcester, Gilboa-Conesville, Hunter-Tannersville, Charlotte Valley, Stamford, South Kortright, Roxbury, Margaretville and Andes schools.
“The quantity is incredible,” Darling said. “At the beginning of this, I didn’t think we could get that much food with the shortages due to COVID.”
Priority for participating in the program is given to children and families who qualify for free and reduced-price school meals, Cooper said. “We try to serve as many families as we can.”
“Rural schools are often geographically isolated,” Cooper said. “Schools are the heart of their communities, and oftentimes that’s the best way to reach families.”
Families will receive many additional resources in the kit such as SNAP newsletters, COVID-19 resources on food shopping, preparation and clean energy initiatives. Participants will be updated on the latest virtual programs hosted by CCE and CROP.
“I’m sure our families will enjoy it,” Darling said. “It comes at a time when I’m sure a lot of them will need it.”
For more information, visit ccedelaware.org
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
