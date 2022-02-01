Farm Bureau: State OT change should be vetoed

The New York Farm Bureau released its list of state legislative priorities for the year and discussed the impacts of lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours during an online press briefing Monday, Jan. 31.
New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, who is on the Department of Labor’s Farm Labor Wage Board, expressed his concerns with the 2-1 decision late Friday that will begin dropping the overtime threshold in 2024. He said it will be extremely difficult for farmers and farmworkers to absorb and will change the face of New York agriculture.
Delaware County Farm Bureau President Barbara Hanselman agreed. She said even the current 60 hour threshold hurt fruit and vegetable producers.
“Farmers have to rely on the weather,” she said. “If strawberries are ripe and there is a forecast for excessive heat or rain, farmers have to work long hours to get the fruit picked.”
She said the margins farmers make are tight and even with the 60-hour threshold, she knows of some farmers who didn’t harvest their produce because the amount they would get wouldn’t equal the amount paid in overtime. She said 70% of the testimony presented at the hearing was in favor of keeping the overtime threshold at 60 hours, and Fisher said some of the testimony presented wasn’t reviewed by the panel.
“In the end, the decision was made with little deliberation or reflection of the testimony. I would have hoped my fellow board members would have considered more of the impacts that this will have on agriculture,” Fisher said.
The bureau and Hanselman noted that Gov. Kathy Hochul has the final say on the overtime threshold and encouraged people to contact her office to encourage her to keep the overtime threshold at 60 hours.
“She has touted her support for farmers,” Hanselman said. “I hope she listens to Ag and Markets that are opposed to this and vetoes this.”
The bureau also outlined some key problems facing the agriculture industry and some legislation intended to address those problems. Bureau Vice President Eric Ooms discussed the ongoing supply chain issues facing the country and state. He said while the state has enough big dairy processing and produce plants to accommodate farmers, there are not enough big processing plants for meat producers.
Ooms said most of the USDA certified processing facilities in this state are small. That has led to a backlog at those facilities. He said there should be more USDA-certified processing plants built in the state to accommodate producers.
Ooms and bureau Public Policy Director Jeffrey Williams praised Hochul for her proposed budget. The budget fully funds a number of important animal health, promotion and research programs, Ooms said. The governor also is doubling the workforce retention tax credit from $600 to $1,200, which would offset some rising labor costs that continue to put New York farms at a competitive disadvantage. The governor is also proposing to increase an investment tax credit to 20 percent for farms to recoup some expansion costs if they qualify with a tax liability to take it. NYFB is asking for that to be a refundable tax credit, Ooms said.
Williams said Hochul is also proposing a record $500 million in spending for the Environmental Protection Fund. That includes $2 million more for farmland protection and nutrient management programs, $4 million increases for soil and water conservation districts that help administer sustainability efforts, and invasive species programs, a media release said. There is also $17 million earmarked for climate resilient farming initiatives, the release said.
Ooms said the state Senate has passed legislation that adjusts how much employers contribute to the unemployment insurance program. He said when the pandemic began, the state required employers to pay more into unemployment insurance and the new legislation would reverse that requirement.
One of the bureau’s priorities is to ensure parity for breweries, distilleries and cideries, Williams said.
“Wineries are allowed to ship directly to buyers, while breweries, cideries and distilleries cannot,” he said.
The last priority discussed was the pending Extended Producer Responsibility legislation, which passes the cost and responsibility of recycling packaging away from the consumer and to the source of the product. Williams said that while the legislation is meant to be geared toward big corporations like Amazon, it will affect farmers and producers, who need to buy milk containers or wine bottles and other food packaging items to sell what they produce.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.