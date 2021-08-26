Maple products, lavender, sheep, goat and cow milk, meat, fruits and vegetables are just some of the agricultural products available during the ninth annual Family Farm Day in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Forty-two farms — 11 in Delaware, 12 in Otsego and 19 in Schoharie — will be open for tours from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
“Participating farms are well prepared to greet visitors, tell their story, direct them to activities, etc.,” Interim FFD Coordinator David Cox said. “We encourage visitors to check the new interactive map on the FFD website, http://cceschoharie-otsego.org/family-farm-day, that links readers directly to respective farm websites that should have current information about FFD.”
He said each farm tour will be different, based on what products are offered. Some farms will have hands-on activities or give demonstrations about the products they offer, including maple sugaring, beekeeping, cider making, wool processing and dairy production, a media release said.
“People are able to choose the farms they want to tour,” said Jessica M. Holmes, an agriculture and horticulture educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. “It is best to map out the ones you want to visit beforehand to make the trip easier. They can get an idea and a view into the farming community and see what types of things go on, on the farm. It helps people to connect with where their food is coming from to see some of these local farms in person. They can except to receive some tours, see a variety of animals including cows, goats, llamas, horses and more. There will also be hands-on activities, rides and demonstrations on some of the farms.”
Cox said FFD began in 2013 in Schoharie County and was hosted by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties. Three years later, farms in Otsego County joined the tour, and in 2018 Delaware County farms joined, he said.
“The region was in need of an agritourism event that provides the opportunity to increase awareness of local agriculture and for farms to build their customer bases,” Cox said. “We modeled FFD after the Open Farm Day that had been produced for few years by CCE Madison County.”
The in-person tour did not take place last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cox said. “Instead we created a printable, online farm guide for any farm in the three-county region that wished to be listed. All business that transpired from there was between farms and customers, i.e., no event needed,” he said.
Also listed on the map is a list of local farmers markets. Cox said many farms on the tour are also weekly participants at local farmers markets. He said farmers usually take the day off from attending the farmers markets so they can host tours at their farms on FFD.
The media release listed the following etiquette for everyone's safety: “Pets are not allowed on farms; visitors should remain in designated areas while on the farm. In light of COVID-19, we ask that Family Farm Day visitors respect any health and safety protocols requested by each farm.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring coolers or cooler bags for perishable items.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
