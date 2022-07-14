Otsego County Office for the Aging now has farmers’ market checks available for income-eligible seniors age 60 and older, according to a media release.
The checks are made available through the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and provide a booklet of five $5 checks that can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets. To be eligible, seniors must have a monthly income at or below $2,096 for a one-person household or $2,823 for a two-person household.
While checks are good throughout New York state, consumers are reminded that not all farmers at farmers’ markets accept them. Office for the Aging will provide a list of participating farmers’ markets when checks are distributed.
Checks can be picked up at the following locations:
• Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown, 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 19;
• Nader Towers, 2 Mitchell St., Oneonta (Outdoor Pavilion), 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 19;
• Oneonta Heights, 1 Silver Ave., Oneonta (Main Entrance), 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 21;
• Neighborhood Apartments, 71 Clifton St., Unadilla (Main Entrance), 10 a.m. to noon, July 25;
• West Hill Terrace, 26 West St., Edmeston (Main Entrance), 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 28;
• Morris Farmers’ Market, Guy Rathbone Park, 117 Main St., Morris, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 4;
• Richfield Springs Farmers Market, Spring Park, Main St., Richfield Springs, 2 to 3:15 p.m. Aug. 4.
• Otsego County Office for the Aging, 140 County Hwy. 33W, Suite 5, Cooperstown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;
• Otsego County Office for the Aging, 242 Main St., Oneonta, a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call in advance to make sure staff are available.
Questions can be directed to Office for the Aging by calling 607-547-4232.
