The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market will celebrate National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 2-8, with a Give Back NY food drive to benefit the Cooperstown Food Pantry, according to a media release.
The market will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Farmers and vendors will be at the market with locally grown and prepared food.
Pantry officials will be at the market both days to collect donations for families in need.
“The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is happy to partner with the Cooperstown Food Pantry to promote Give Back NY," said Cooperstown Farmers' Market and Program Manager Josie Maroney in the media release. "The Market welcomes Cooperstown Food Pantry voucher recipients, and we encourage SNAP utilization in the Market, as well."
During Give Back NY week, the market will also solicit donations for the pantry. People can participate by:
• Purchasing food from the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market and donating it to the Cooperstown Food Pantry.
• Donating money to the Cooperstown Food Pantry to help them achieve their mission.
• Farmers and vendors can donate to the Cooperstown Food Pantry at the end of the market day.
"We have maintained a really great relationship with the Cooperstown Farmers' Market over the years," said pantry Director Julia Perdue in the media release. "We are excited to celebrate that relationship through this week-long state-wide event."
The Cooperstown Food Pantry, located at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown, is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Perdue at directorcfp@gmail.com or 607-547-8902 or go to cooperstownfoodpantry.org or the pantry's Facebook page.
