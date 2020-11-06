Farmers' market to return in new Foothills space

The Oneonta Farmers' Market will open its winter season Saturday, Nov. 7, in a new location at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.
The winter market has typically been held in the Main Street Garage Walkway, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is moving to the larger space, according to Meg Kennedy.
"We are very excited. The vendors are very excited to move in there," Kennedy told The Daily Star on Friday, Nov. 6.
Kennedy, who is vice chair of the Otsego County Board of Representatives, also is a vendor and administrator at markets around the region. She is the market manager at the Delhi Farmers' Market, is president of the Cooperstown Farmers' Market Community Program and president of the Oneonta Agricultural Group.
She said the Oneonta market needed more space this winter because of the pandemic, but the move will have other benefits for customers and vendors.
"And we have great parking," she said. "We certainly are going to have parking closer to the market for our customers this year."
The winter market will run from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through April 17.
There will be 7 vendors, including Kennedy's ARK Flowers, as well as Berrybrook Farm, Tauzel Farms, Mulligan Creek Acres, Middlefield Orchard, 221 Bakery and Mill Hollow Maple.
Kennedy said it has been a good year for farmers' markets in general, in part because of the pandemic's effects.
"I know in Delhi, from a Main Street perspective, we had the highest number of vendors participate and it stayed strong until the end of September," she said.
"I think it had a lot to do with people with second homes," she continued. "They came earlier and they stayed longer."
Kennedy is also involved with the Sullivan County Farmers' Market and she said she saw a similar pattern there.
"They have even more second homes and it was very similar," she said. "It started strong and it never ended, because people stayed in their second homes."
Kennedy said the Cooperstown market's parent organization, Otsego 2000, used the pandemic to find new ways to reach its customers and may revolutionize other markets in the region as a result.
"Otsego 2000 put up an online ordering system," she said, "which was incredibly helpful to customers and vendors."
The Cooperstown Farmers market is also open year-round. Go to www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market-and-agriculture/ for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.