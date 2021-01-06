Faso, others lambaste pro-Trump coup attempt in D.C.    

ALBANY — The violent clashes instigated Wednesday at the nation's Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump drew sharp rebukes from veteran participants and observers of New York politics.
John Faso, a former Republican congressman who represented New York's 19th Congressional District, said the disturbance happened because it was "encouraged" by President Donald Trump.
"I hold the president directly responsible for this mob activity," Faso told CNHI. "He fomented the mob. He filled them with false and irresponsible statements about the election. And what is happening today is all his responsibility as far as I am concerned. And even now he is still after two hours of this going on hasn't encouraged these people to leave. It's an absolute disgrace."
Faso's criticism of Trump is remarkable in that he was endorsed by Trump in his 2018 bid for re-election. A blue wave turnout in New York that year was a factor in Faso's defeat at the hands of current Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
Faso predicted the nation will face significant fallout on the world stage as a result of the violent clash.
"Can you imagine what the Chinese and the Russians and our adversaries are going to do with the images from today?" he asked.
He said he was also troubled by the apparent lapse in security that led up to the disorder and mayhem at the Capitol.
"I'm surprised they were as unprepared for this as they were," said Faso, a Columbia County resident who was New York's 2006 Republican nominee for governor and also served as the Assembly GOP leader at the statehouse.
Asked if he saw the move by a cadre of GOP congressional members to challenge presidential electors as a factor in the disturbances, Faso said: "It think it's all connected. People have the right to peacefully demonstrate, but mob rule is not something they have a right to engage in."
He added: "This is a stain on the Republic and President Trump is responsible for it."
Grant Reeher, director of the Campbell Public Affairs Institute at Syracuse University, also traced the violence to Trump's refusal to accept the fact that he lost the November election to President-elect Joe Biden.
"Frankly, I think this will cement the evaluation that Trump is the worst president we've ever had," Reeher said. "Here you have a president who is actively fomenting what is essentially domestic terrorism or treason. It's just really said that this is the way a president leaves office."
Reeher said he expects Republicans will face repercussions from voters.
"It's a disaster for Republicans because they had a presidential election in which the party really didn't do that badly, and a lot of candidates down ballot, including here in New York, overperformed," he said.
Reeher added: "I just can't imagine the Republicans won't be regretting the summer of 2016 when they made Trump their nominee."
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she and her staff were safely locked down.
"Make no mistake — this disgraceful violence will not stop the inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20," Gillibrand said.
New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy has been a strong Trump ally.
While Langworthy offered no criticism Wednesday of Trump, he condemned the pro-Trump demonstrators involved in the confrontation.
"This is not what America or the Republican Party stands for," Langworthy tweeted. "Our Capitol is a sacred symbol of our great nation. This violent, lawless and disgraceful behavior must end! Respect law and order and our police officers."
Tom Doherty, a GOP strategist who served in the cabinet of former Gov. George Pataki, said Republican elected officials who echoed Trump's claim that the November election should not be certified deserve some of the blame for the mob violence.
"When elected officials say something enough, people start to believe it," Doherty said. "And the folks who stormed the Capitol today actually believe this nonsense."
A fierce ally of Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, condemned what she called "the dangerous violence and destruction of the Capitol grounds."
"These actions are unAmerican," she added in a tweet. Stefanik, who has been hailed by Trump as a rising star of the Republican Party, told Schenectady television station WRGB: "I'm publicly calling on the president to deliver remarks directly to the American people condemning this violence and these violent acts."
Gov. Andrew Cuomo denounced the demonstration as "a failed attempt at a coup."
"This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn," Cuomo said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.