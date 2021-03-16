Delaware County Child Protective Services is investigating a Sidney family after a domestic dispute between father and son last week resulted in criminal charges and serious injuries.
Stanley C. McDonald, 42, of Sidney, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver.
Oliver said McDonald left the family’s residence Saturday, March 13, following a domestic dispute with his son. When McDonald drove off on River Street in his pickup truck, his son jumped on the tailgate in an apparent attempt to stop him.
The boy lost his footing but kept his grip and was dragged behind the truck for several yards before letting go, suffering serious injuries to his feet, Oliver said. It is unclear whether McDonald was aware his son had jumped onto the truck or fallen off.
The boy was transported first by Sidney EMS and later by LifeNet to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where he was treated for injuries to his feet, Oliver said. He was home by Tuesday morning.
McDonald had an alleged blood-alcohol content of 0.18 of 1% and was driving with only a learner’s permit, according to Oliver. Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation.
Mcdonald was released on appearance tickets to Sidney Village Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.