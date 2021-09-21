The U.S. Small Business Administration has closed its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Morris.
A Tuesday, Sept. 21 media release said the office was permanently closing that day "due to a steady decrease in activity." SBA opened the centers to provide assistance to businesses and residents affected by the July 16-19 severe storms and flooding in New York.
Applicants have until the filing deadline to submit an application and may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA)via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration #17163, not the COVID-19 incident.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.