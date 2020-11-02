Tuesday is Election Day, with polls open across the state from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition to the election for president of The United States, voters in our four-county area will choose two members of the U.S. House of Representatives, three state senators and five members of the state assembly, as well as a few local officials.
In the 19th Congressional District, Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck faces a challenge from lawyer Kyle Van De Water, R-Millbrook. Locally, the district includes Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties.
The 22nd Congressional District election features a rematch between Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, and Claudia Tenney, the New Hartford Republican Brindisi unseated two years ago. The district includes all of Chenango County.
In the 51st State Senate District, the retirement of longtime Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, has set up a contest between businessman and Otsego County Rep. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus and James Barber, D-Middleburgh, a farmer, businessman and former state and federal agriculture official. The sprawling district ranges from Schoharie County west to the Finger Lakes, encompassing Schoharie and Otsego counties and parts of Delaware and Chenango counties.
In the 42nd State Senate District, Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, is challenged by businessman Michael Martucci, R-Wawayanda. The district includes much of Delaware County.
In the 52nd Senate District, which includes parts of Chenango and Delaware counties, Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Endwell, does not have a Democratic opponent, but is challenged by Libertarian Party candidate Thomas Quiter of Mount Upton.
Among the state Assembly races, two men are seeking to replace 122nd District Assemblyman Clifford Crouch, who will retire at the end of his current term. Richard (Rick) Shaw, D-Downsville, faces Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, for the seat. Locally, the district includes parts of Delaware and Chenango counties.
In the 121st Assembly District, the incumbent, John Salka, R-Brookfield, is challenged by Dan Buttermann, D-Oneonta. The district includes much of Otsego County.
In the 101st Assembly District, incumbent Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, faces a challenge from Chad McEvoy, D-Westford. The district, which stretches from Oneida County in the north to Orange County in the south, includes several towns in Otsego and Delaware counties.
In the 102nd Assembly District, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, is challenged by Betsy Kraat, D-Hunter. the district includes parts of Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties.
In the 126th Assembly District, two candidates are running to replace longtime Republican Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring. John Lemondes, R-Jamesville, faces off against Dia Carabajal, D-Auburn.
For more information, see our online voter's guide at https://tinyurl.com/y5gn626e
