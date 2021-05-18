U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, on Tuesday announced nearly $80 million in emergency funding for colleges and students in New York’s 19th Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan.
The funding "will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely," according to a media release.
At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.
“This is a historic investment that will help students stay on track and complete their education,” Delgado said in the release. “I am proud to deliver nearly $80 billion to our local colleges to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will support public and private 4-year institutions, community colleges, and trade schools — ensuring all students have access to critical assistance.”
Awards in the four-county area include:
• SUNY Delhi: $7,947,720;
• SUNY Cobleskill: $7,563,474;
• SUNY Oneonta: $15,798,999;
• Hartwick College: $3,226,821;
• Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES/Otsego Delaware Schoharie Greene BOCES: $137,794.
Students should contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant, the release said.
