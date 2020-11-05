Feds blast two N.Y. agencies after probe of deadly limo crash

ALBANY — Two New York state agencies responsible for oversight of roadway safety protocols were sharply criticized Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board over the 2018 limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie County.
Prestige Limousine, the company that owned the stretch limousine, for at least two years, had improperly registered 2001 Ford Excursion as a passenger vehicle, though it should have been registered as a bus given its 18-person seating capacity, the NTSB said.
The NTSB, in its 103-page report, scolded both the state Department of Motor Vehicles (NYSDMV) and the Department of Transportation (NYSDOT). Both state agencies are led by appointees of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
"The NTSB concludes that the NYSDMV’s failure to verify information in its vehicle registration program allowed the crash limousine to be incorrectly classified and improperly registered, which enabled Prestige Limousine to circumvent the more thorough state safety and inspection requirements that might have prevented the crash," the report said.
The motor vehicle agency had access to "multiple sources of information that could have been used to check and verify the classification of the vehicle," including 15 years of previous registrations and an insurance document stating its seating capacity was 16 persons, the NTSB said.
The report skewered the state transportation agency for its "oversight failures" in dealing with Prestige Limousine and cited "statistical evidence of its limited enforcement effectiveness of motor carriers in general."
But spokesmen for NYSDMV and NYSDOT, Lisa Koumjian and Joseph Morrissey, respectively, said Prestige bears the responsibility for the tragedy.
"Prestige demonstrated egregious disregard for public safety by willingly, knowingly and recklessly evading state oversight in operating the crash vehicle in direct violation of state law," they said in a statement. "NTSB's own report on this crash reaffirms that Prestige repeatedly violated New York State law and was never authorized at any time to operate for-hire commercial passenger vehicle service in the state. We exercised our full authority under the law."
NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said Schoharie County District Attorney Susan Mallery and New York State Police initially refused to cooperate with the federal inquiry, with some NTSB investigators "outright blocked" from accessing evidence.
Sumwalt noted the NTSB has congressionally-granted powers to conduct investigations involving transportation accidents and the authorities in New York are responsible for the delay in completing the report.
"Quite simply, all parties have to work together, because we all have important roles to play," Sumwalt said. "Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this case."
State Police have said they could not allow anyone, including the NTSB, to have access to the limousine because it is evidence in a criminal prosecution and was seized with a court-issued warrant.
The manager of the limousine company that owned the vehicle, Nauman Hussain, has been charged with multiple counts of criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter in connection with the deaths.
Hussain, 30, had been slated to go on trial in Schoharie County Court last January. But the proceeding has been delayed, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NTSB report also noted the limousine was issued a state inspection sticker on May 11, 2018, by the Mavis Discount Tire garage in Saratoga Springs, despite the fact it had a corroded and crimped brake line and brake line "hanging near the left front wheel."
The limousine, headed to Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown on Oct. 6, 2018, crashed in the parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store, just outside the village of Schoharie, after its brakes failed on a hilly stretch of State Route 30, near State Route 30A, where the store is located. The driver and 17 passengers were all killed, as were two pedestrians in the parking lot.
The vehicle reached a speed greater than 100 mph coming down the hill, before racing into the parking lot and crashing into a ravine after striking a parked SUV, the NTSB said.
The investigation was unable to determine whether the driver attempted to put the vehicle in a lower gear as a way to slow the limo. Drivers of such vehicles are instructed to try to pull over as soon as possible at the first sign of brake failure, as speeds could increase when heading down hills, the NTSB said.
One month before the crash, the driver had his driver's license suspended for failure to pay a traffic violation fine. But he got his license back the next day, Sept. 7, 2018, when he paid the fine.
The NTSB also said that while the driver had used prescription drugs and was known to be a regular user of marijuana, it was unknown if he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident.
The report urged the National Limousine Association to inform its members to take steps to ensure altered vehicles pass structural and mechanical safety inspections and meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
