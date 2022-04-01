Michael Hawkins, 59, of the town of Maryland was arrested and charged with failing to register and update his registration as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the complaint filed against him, Hawkins is required to register as a sex offender because of his 1997 conviction in Rhode Island for first-degree and second-degree child molestation. The complaint said Hawkins has been living in New York without registering his address for several months and that his last registration shows him as homeless living in Rhode Island.
If convicted, Hawkins faces a maximum imprisonment term of 10 years, supervised release of up to three years starting after he serves any term of imprisonment, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Hawkins was arraigned Friday, April 1, before United States Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric and was detained pending further court proceedings.
