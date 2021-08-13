A Schoharie County man was sentenced Friday to a lengthy prison term after his conviction on child pornography charges.
According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Angel M. Gomez, 28, of Richmondville, was sentenced to 151 months in prison for receiving, distributing and possessing thousands of video and image files of child pornography.
As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Gomez admitted to using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download more than 13,000 still images and 2,400 videos from the internet, which he then saved to electronic devices. In addition, Gomez admitted that he allowed others to download child pornography from him via the peer-to-peer network.
In addition to the term of imprisonment, Chief United States District Judge Glenn Suddaby imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, to commence after Gomez is released from prison. The court also ordered Gomez to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims whose abuse was depicted in Gomez’s files, the release said.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes members of the New York State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers, the release said.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.
