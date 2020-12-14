Federal authorities said Monday that a mail carrier from Sharon Springs is accused of discarding mail in Syracuse.
According to a media release, Tanner Brown, 24, was charged by indictment with one felony count of detaining and delaying U.S. mail. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi of United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General's Northeast Area Field Office.
Brown was arraigned Monday in federal court in Syracuse and was released pending a jury trial to be scheduled in the future, the release said. The indictment alleges that Brown, while working as an employee of the United States Postal Service, "detained and delayed mail" intended for delivery between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 24, 2019, in Onondaga County.
The charge filed against Brown carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.
