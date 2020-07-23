Feds restore New York's Trusted Traveler border status

ALBANY — The federal Department of Homeland Security lifted its ban on New Yorkers joining the Trusted Traveler Program, designed to allow rapid border crossings, though the agency voiced disappointment the state blocks access to motor vehicle data for immigration enforcers.
At the heart of the months-long standoff has been New York's 2019 law that allows undocumented immigrants to get state driver's licenses and blocks U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement from accessing the state Department of Motor Vehicles database.
While the state has since amended the law to allow access to drivers' records so Trusted Traveler applicants can be vetted, it has kept its block on the data for other law enforcement purposes. It has created new criminal penalties for public officials who share the data with federal agents, the Department of Homeland Security noted.
"Local New York law continues to maintain provisions that undermine the security of the American people and purport to criminalize information sharing between law enforcement entities,” Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement.
In the North Country, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Plattsburgh, said New Yorkers ended up being "penalized" and kept out of the border program due to what she called Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "reckless immigration policies."
Stefanik said she worked with President Donald Trump and his administration to get New Yorkers back into the program, which she called "critical to the economy and the safety of New York."
Cuomo said he worked to get the border program back on track by supporting the move to allow access the driver's records of people applying for Trusted Traveler "while still protecting the privacy of all New Yorkers."
The resolution of the dispute comes amid ongoing restrictions on travel across the U.S./Canada border due to the global pandemic, noted Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls/Buffalo.
"Law-abiding New Yorkers and northern border commerce were collateral damage in this policy targeting New Yorkers," Higgins said.
Nearly 17 million passenger vehicle and trucks border crossings were counted on New York bridges in 2018, with 11.8 million of them taking place on four Western New York northern bridges.
Also weighing in was Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, who had opposed the law letting undocumented immigrants get New York licenses though it was supported by most of his fellow Democrats, including the governor.
“Many of our North Country businesses and residents depend on this program, and given the many hardships they have faced with current border restrictions this restoration is certainly a move in the right direction," Jones said.
The legislation allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses, known as the Green Light Law, is opposed by numerous upstate sheriffs, including Sheriff Michael Filicetti of Niagara County, Sheriff David Favreau of Clinton County, Sheriff Craig DuMond of Delaware County and Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. of Otsego County. They say Green Light can hinder investigations by undermining the ability of New York police to communicate with their federal partners.
In January, CNHI reported that Cuomo administration officials issued an ultimatum to police agencies, threatening to cut off their access to DMV data unless they agreed to certify they would not share it with federal immigration enforcers.
Advocates for undocumented immigrants supported the tactic, though many police officials resented the pressure.
Wolf noted Homeland Security opposes the New York law even though the modifications allowed federal agencies to get access to DMV data for border travel program applicants.
“The Green Light Law ultimately undermines the efforts of law enforcement officers, criminalizing their mission to secure the nation and the American people from threats and furthering the risk to their own lives,” Wolf said.
After Homeland Security blocked New Yorkers from enrolling in the traveler programs, state Attorney General Letitia James challenged the action in federal court.
“The Trump Administration backing down and restoring Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs to New Yorkers is a victory for travelers, workers, commerce, and our state’s economy," said James.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
