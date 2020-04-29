Fenimore Art Museum to host virtual open mic night

With museums and performing venues closed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Fenimore Art Museum will present a virtual open mic night on Thursday, April 30.
The hour-long program will feature songs, poems, readings and monologues from about 15 individual or group performers and will be posted on the museum's website and social media channels, including YouTube and Facebook.
The exact time is uncertain, because it is dependent on the social media platforms, but the performances will be up Thursday evening, according to Mike Tamburino, the manager of the performing arts programs at the Fenimore and its sister museum, The Farmers' Museum.
"I wanted to do something as an outlet for performers, who might be hurting and need an outlet like this right now, as well as audience members, who are missing live performances," Tamburino told The Daily Star on Wednesday, April 29. "I wanted to be able to give people a program they could sit down and watch."
The museum was in the middle of its winter play reading series, NEXT! when the pandemic caused New York to institute its stay-at-home order. Only one reading had taken place, Tamburino said, but two more were recorded; the first was already released on the museum's online platforms and the second will be soon.
The traditional summer events at the museums, the Templeton Players at the Farmers' and outdoor theater at the Fenimore's Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater, are on hold, Tamburino said. The theater has scheduled "The Tempest" by William Shakespeare for July and "A Moon for the Misbegotten" by Eugene O'Neill for August.
"We're still waiting, officially, to see how things develop," he said, "but if we do have to cancel summer performances, we have a whole slate of virtual programming we will do instead."
Thursday's performances are titled, "Triumph of the Spirit," and will feature original work, as well as songs and monologues, which are either in the public domain or come from groups which are allowing limited use of their work during the pandemic. Tamburino said the Fenimore has also been posting a weekly book reading series for children, using work that has been cleared for limited broadcasting.
Although the program has not aired, yet, Tamburino said the response to the virtual open mic night has been overwhelmingly positive, from the performers and from potential audience members. A second episode of the program later in the spring is a possibility, he said.
"I'm glad we're still able to run some kind of performances," Tamburino said. "It is really heartening to see the responses so far."
Go to www.fenimoreart.org or any of the museum's social media platforms to see the program or for more information about other events, virtual or otherwise.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
