The Fenimore Art Museum will host the dedication of a new Wyeth-inspired mural by artist Josh Sarantitis that “celebrates the region’s sense of community.”
According to a media release from the museum, the event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in Pioneer Park on Main Street in Cooperstown.
The mural is connected to Fenimore’s summer exhibit “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.” Attendees will hear from Sarantitis and others including Victoria Browning Wyeth, granddaughter of well-known American artist Andrew Wyeth and curator of the current Wyeth exhibition at Fenimore, the release said. The dedication will be followed by a variety of family-friendly art activities and plein-air painting demonstrations by local artists throughout the day.
Local youths will participate in the painting of the mural on the days leading up to the dedication, the release said.
“I believe involving people in the creative process can transform lives, which is why participation and collaboration are key elements to my work,” Sarantitis said in the release. “Hands-on experience teaches people what their creative potential can be, connecting them with the creative process and demystifying the barriers to accessing and producing art.
“Through holistic, meditative approaches my work showcases what people can do with their hands to strengthen communities and sustain vibrant neighborhood life. In all of my projects I seek to connect local people to opportunities that enhance their quality of life from teaching hands-on creative skills to providing real job skills in the arts,” he said.
The mural is a collaboration between the village of Cooperstown and Fenimore Art Museum.
Mural paints were donated by Golden Artist Colors.
