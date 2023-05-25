Pathfinder Village’s Splash Path 5k and Fun Walk, held Saturday, May 20, raised $30,000, in support of the Pathfinder Produce Mobile Market and vocational programs for adults with intellectual disabilities, according to a Pathfinder media release.
“Saturday’s 10th annual event was a wonderful celebration of how the public, businesses, athletes and non-profits can collaborate to support meaningful programs and services that benefit our entire community,” Event Chair Monica Clark said. “Over the 10 years of Splash Path, we’ve invested over $160,500 in community-focused inclusion projects and wellness initiatives. We’re grateful to our loyal sponsors and participants who have made Splash Path such a success.”
Splash Path 5k proceeds and health-focused grants have been the chief revenue sources for Pathfinder’s food distribution and fresh produce prescription programs to support community health and food insecurity issues in the area, the release said. Pathfinder Produce, founded in 2013, and its Mobile Market, started in 2018, are operated through the village’s adult day services, which provide community-based training and vocational opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities.
More than 450 runners and walkers registered for Saturday’s 5k event. Special recognition was paid to sponsors, participants, and volunteers who have contributed to the event’s success consistently since 2014.
Recognized participants included: 10 Years: Nancy Knorr; 9 Years: Lucille Adsit, Angela Benson, John Knorr, Zoe Curtis; 8 Years: Brenda Crowder, Erin & McKenzie Stevens. Recognized volunteers included: 10 Years: The Edmeston Fire Department, Monica Clark, Caprice Eckert, Lori Grace, Paul Landers; 9 Years: Brandon Clark, Kathy Landers; 8 Years: Zoe Curtis ZUMBA Fitness.
Direct Support Professional Cheryl Winton of Pathfinder’s adult day services was recognized for her outreach in working with area businesses from Edmeston, New Berlin, Sherburne, Cooperstown, Oneonta, Norwich, Hamilton and Utica in support of the Splash Path ticket auction. A custom commemorative quilt made from all prior years’ Splash Path tee shirts, created by Kathy Landers of Cooperstown, was also displayed.
Along with the 5k event, the day featured six food trucks or vendors and 25 craft and business vendors. The festival also included live music and outdoor games, the release said.
Pathfinder Village is a community and service provider for those with Down syndrome and other disabilities.
