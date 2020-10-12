A New Lisbon man has been arrested for his part in a music festival that was held in Otsego County, in violation of government orders.
According to a media release from Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr., George A. Knarich, 55, was arrested Moday and charged with trespassing and second-degree criminal nuisance.
Police said Knarich disobeyed a cease and desist order and sponsored a mass gathering in violation of Governor's Executive Order 202.45 in New Lisbon over the weekend.
According to the release, Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond prepared a cease and desist order which was served Thursday, Oct. 8, by Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles with assistance from the sheriff’s office. The order directed parties to cease and desist an advertised music festival which was expected to gather a crowd of 700 to 1,500 people on property on Allen Road in the town of New Lisbon.
Police said the order was ignored and the event was held. On Saturday, Oct. 10, members of the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office served notice of hearings to the organizer and promoter of the event for allegedly violating state health codes by promoting a non-essential gathering.
As the event continued and the order continued to be disobeyed, the release said, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl was consulted and the sheriff’s office obtained a signed complaint from Ruffles as the property where the event was held is now under control and possession of Otsego County for tax foreclosure. Other supporting depositions were obtained and warrants of arrest were issued by the Town of New Lisbon Court, according to the release.
Knarich was taken into custody Monday morning at his home in New Lisbon. He was being held at the Otsego County Correctional Facility pending the next centralized arraignment court at the time of the release.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and at least one more arrest is pending.
