Fifth Ward council member to run for mayor

Common Council member Leonard Carson Jr., has announced his intention to run for mayor of Oneonta.
Carson, R-Fifth Ward, told The Daily Star on Sunday, Feb. 28, that he felt overwhelming support from friends, family and constituents encouraging him to seek to replace incumbent Gary Herzig, a Democrat in his second term. Herzig announced last week that he would not seek another term.
"It has been humbling to have all these texts and calls and emails," Carson said.
A Laurens Central School graduate and Air Force veteran, Carson worked for the Oneonta Fire Department for 26 years following his military service, where he was trained as a carpenter and firefighter. He spent the last eight years with OFD as a fire captain. He also taught fire service training.
Carson said his goal after retiring from the fire department was to figure out how the department's mission was shaped by city and county politics. He said his long-term goal was to run for the Oneonta Common Council, but he decided to run for the Otsego County Board of Representatives first, so he could gain a different perspective on city affairs.
Carson was unopposed in his 2015 run for the county board and he represented the county's District 13, which comprises the fifth and sixth wards of Oneonta, for two years. He lost his re-election campaign in 2017 to Rep. Danny Lapin by five votes.
Carson said his takeaway from the loss was about his need to do more retail campaigning, including going door-to-door to speak with his neighbors. He said he took that lesson to the campaign trail in 2019, when he defeated Democrat Danielle Tonner by about 50 votes to win the Common Council seat.
For the city, Carson has served on the Airport Commission, served as the airport manager and is the chair of the Personnel-Human Resources Committee. He said Herzig's faith in him, despite the two being in different political parties, shows the bipartisan respect he has earned in city and county affairs.
"Gary and others have said, 'there's no learning curve with you, Len.' I think that is what I bring to this. My experiences have already prepared me to lead right away," he said.
Carson said he would not have challenged Herzig, but with the mayor retiring at the end of the year, he decided to campaign for the position.
Outside of politics, Carson is the former commander of Oneonta's American Legion post. He and his wife, Delene, own DC Marketing, which owns and rents digital and traditional billboard advertising throughout Oneonta.
Carson said his campaign issues are housing and economic development, with a focus on helping the city's small business owners. He said he has the endorsement of the city's Republican Party, but he will campaign, and if elected, govern in a bipartisan manner that is consistent with his previous public service.
Carson joins fellow Common Council member Mark Drnek, D-Eighth Ward, in the race to replace Herzig. Drnek, who owns the social media marketing company Sweet Home Productions, and is also in his first term on the council, announced his candidacy last week.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
