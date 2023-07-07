A local film commission has reorganized and rebranded.
Film Otsego replaces the Cooperstown, Oneonta, Otsego County Film Partnership Inc., more commonly known as Film COOP, according to a media release from the organization.
“Our new mission is focused on providing education and support for the arts in Otsego County,” Film Otsego Board President Korey Rowe said. “We are excited to bring attention to the many new and innovative ideas we have for creating jobs and generating revenue in the region, and we are committed to building upon these ideas to bring about positive change.”
According to the release, Film Otsego is the official film commission for Otsego County, including the village of Cooperstown and the town and city of Oneonta. However, because the new agency is organized as a 501c3 non-profit organization, contributions are tax deductible.
Otsego County Film Commissioner Greg Klein said the change helps in more ways than one.
“Film Otsego is truth in advertising about who and where we are, and the new organization gives us the opportunity to do more industry building, job training and job creation,” Klein said.
According to the release, Film Otsego “plans to build on Film COOP’s work in the region, with continued film screenings, Women in Film programming and scholarships for local high school graduates who are pursuing film studies or art studies in college.”
This summer, the organization gave scholarships to graduates from four local schools — Oneonta City School District, Cooperstown Central School, Unatego Central School and Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES.
The organization’s Shocktober Film Festival will return for its second year Saturday, Oct. 14, this time at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta, the release said.
“Ouija Witch” will make its Oneonta debut at the festival. The film — filmed by Rowe’s Otsego Media company and produced by Oneonta native Cuyle Carvin — was shot in Oneonta in 2022, with the City of the Hills doubling for Salem, Massachusetts.
“The Monkey,” directed by Laurens Central School graduate Spencer Sherry, will also be shown at the festival.
Film Otsego will also be part of a region-wide Mohawk Valley Film Festival in 2024 the release said.
The recently passed state budget includes expanded tax credits for the entertainment business in Upstate New York, the release said.
“The state film commission has told me several times they think the business will be booming Upstate in the next few years,” Klein said. “Film Otsego gives us the tools and branding we need to continue to build the industry here and take advantage of that boom.”
Although Film Otsego will continue to function as the region’s film commission office, the release said, job training and industry building will become a bigger part of the organization’s mission.
“This is basically phase two of our buildout,” Klein said. “I think the changes give us the best tools to grow our business here and the timing is perfect.”
“Our goal is to make Otsego County a hub of creativity and economic growth,” Rowe said, “and we invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey.”
Go to https://filmotsego.org for more information.
