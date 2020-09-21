Film office launches in Otsego County

Those who are looking to film in Otsego County now have a place to turn for information.
The Cooperstown, Oneonta, Otsego County Film Partnership Inc., known as Film COOP, launched Monday and will represent Cooperstown, Oneonta and all of Otsego County’s hamlets, towns and villages to the entertainment industry.
Otsego County, and its greater region, is one of the few areas of the state not benefiting from the boom in television and film production that has taken place in upstate New York, the organization said in a media release. The establishment of the film commission office "is the first step to attract individual film and television production business, leading ultimately to building a new industry in the region."
“We live in a beautiful, scenically diverse area and using locations here will bring new excitement and color to film and television screens," said Film COOP Board President Greg Klein, who is also a reporter for The Daily Star. "Bringing the film production industry to Otsego County will eventually bring millions, maybe even hundreds of millions of dollars, to the area.”
The film commission office was started by grant from Cooperstown’s C.J. Heilig Foundation. The film commission office is a 501c(6) nonprofit trade organization with funding coming from donations, fundraising events, grants and, eventually, a partnership model with film-industry businesses.
Otsego County, the village of Cooperstown and the city of Oneonta have each named Film COOP as its official film commission office.
More information is available at www.film-coop.com, or by contacting Klein at 818-255-8397 or greg@film-coop.com.
