ONEONTA — Filming will wrap up next week on “Asteroid,” a full-length feature film written by, directed by and starring Oneonta natives.
Directors Dylan Avery and Korey Rowe have been filming 12 hours a day since Aug. 5 and are expecting to finish Monday before distilling more than 150 hours of filmed scenes into a 96-minute film.
The film stars Cuyle Carvin — Oneonta’s “hometown hero,” as he is affectionately called on set — as Spencer Coleman, whose house is the target of the titular asteroid.
Rowe and Avery declined to divulge further details for the sake of protecting the secrecy of the plot until the film’s local release in October.
Carvin, an Oneonta High School alumnus, studied theater at Hartwick College before pursuing a modeling career in New York City.
“I wasn’t really an actor until I was 25 or 26,” he said. “It just sort of segued naturally from the modeling.”
After leaving New York, Carvin said he spent seven years in Los Angeles, reconnecting with Rowe at one point, and has been based in Atlanta for the last three years.
“When I first got back, I started seeing Oneonta in this new light that I just didn’t appreciate before. I was hanging out with my friends, doing kid stuff, not really noticing everything Oneonta had to offer,” Carvin said. “This trip has been sort of serendipitous. I come back to do a movie featuring Oneonta and now I’m seeing Oneonta in this new light; seeing it for the wonderful little town that it is.”
Rowe said he and Avery became friends while working as newspaper delivery boys at 14. Both attended Oneonta High School and were enrolled in the visual arts program at BOCES.
Rowe said he studied film and mass communications at SUNY Oneonta before taking off for Los Angeles, where he lived for about six years before returning to his hometown.
Describing the film as “a love letter to Oneonta,” Rowe said it will feature scenes and references to Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, Nick’s Diner, Munson’s Hardware, Red Jug Pub, the iTech store in Southside Mall and ISD on Chestnut Street. Outdoor scenes were filmed on Franklin Mountain and Herrick Hill Road.
Main Street will be blocked off to traffic between Dietz Street and Ford Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the crew to film a disaster scene, featuring Oneonta’s fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.
Rowe said the film is “part of a larger plan to put Oneonta and Otsego County on the map” and promote the area as a film hub by showing that it is “clean, close and camera-ready.”
Rowe is a board member of Film COOP, an Otsego County film commission, which is supporting production of the film.
“Otsego is the only county in New York state that doesn’t have a film commission or a film industry,” Rowe said, noting that the neighboring Hudson Valley Film Commission brings in $23 million in revenue annually. “Even one million of that would drastically change the lives of people in the county.”
Working with a $50,000 budget, double the amount they started with, the film is “a joke about everything we’ve been going through,” Rowe said; featuring satire of the “press, the president and the populace.”
Rowe said “Asteroid” is the second feature he has filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, which has complicated an already hectic process.
Cast and crew members have their temperatures checked every day upon arrival and are responsible for frequently sanitizing props and equipment. Actors are socially distanced on camera, Rowe said, but the safety measures won’t be noticeable in the final cut.
“It’s been wildly challenging,” Rowe said of the process. “There was a lot of hesitation, even in the days leading up to shooting.”
Avery caught a cold, and the whole production was almost shut down out of concern for the virus, Rowe said.
“Making a movie is for crazy people,” Rowe said, noting the need for extreme attention to detail and continuity. “I think we’ve really grown through this process and become a film family. We’re making something the crew and cast believe in. We’re on to something.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.