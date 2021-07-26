A documentary filmmaker is seeking film of Oneonta during the early life of Paul Reubens, the actor best known for portraying Pee Wee Herman. Rubens spent part of his childhood in Oneonta.
Brian Becker is working on archival footage for an HBO documentary on Reubens and is looking for general film of Oneonta, plus footage of a play titled "The Legend of Lelewala" that was put on at Bugbee School, according to a media release from the Oneonta History Center.
Anyone with home movies or leads to someone who may have saved footage from the 1950s or 1960s is asked to email Becker at beckerfilm1@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.