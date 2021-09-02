A local film production is seeking actors for an upcoming feature about one of Oneonta’s most notorious criminals.
An open casting call for “A Roadhouse Coup” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the office building of the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center in Oneonta.
Experienced actors between 30 and 50 years old are needed to play the lead prosecutor, the murder victim, the love interest and the murderess herself, Eva Coo.
Described as a “master of manipulation” and “unafraid and unapologetic,” Eva Coo was convicted in 1934 of murdering a disabled employee of an Otsego County brothel she owned, according to director Lori Bailey, of Tandem Cage Productions.
Coo and a co-conspirator were charged with the murder of Harry “Gimpy” Wright, a “poor, thin handyman” in Coo’s employ and care at the time of his death, Bailey said.
Wright was lured out to a farm on Crumhorn Mountain late one evening and struck on the head with a mallet and backed over repeatedly with a car, according to court records.
A known drunkard, Wright’s body was left at the side of state Route 7 near Coo’s brothel to be discovered as the subject of a staged hit-and-run, according to Bailey. The ruse was suspected when Coo came to collect on Wright’s life insurance policy.
Coo’s lover and partner in crime, Harry Nabinger, is described as “dashing but drinks too much,” according to Bailey.
The lead prosecutor, described as a “clever, confident and capable trial lawyer,” will play scenes with heavy dialog and banter with Coo on the witness stand.
Production is scheduled to begin in October.
For more information about casting or the film, contact Lori Bailey at lorijb58@outlook.com.
