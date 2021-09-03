Downtown Oneonta will close to traffic for the last time this summer on Saturday, Sept. 4, as it transforms into a pedestrian mall with on street dining, shopping specials, vendors, artists and three stages of day-long entertainment, according to a media release.
Oneonta for Equality, the sponsor for the final event, will offer multi-cultural games and music. The SPCA will be on the street with adoptable puppies and kittens. The Cancer Services Program will host a health fair with bingo.
The event will include concerts from Becca Frame and the Tall Boys at 5 p.m. and the Mighty Blues Maneuver band at 7 p.m.
