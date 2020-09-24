The city of Oneonta's “Meet Me On Main Street” event will conclude this weekend.
The eighth and final event of the season will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, when Main Street from Elm to Chestnut streets will be closed to traffic. The goal is to boost foot traffic and increase downtown dining opportunities, according to organizers.
The event will have an 1980s theme, with many businesses participating, and visitors encouraged to wear their favorite '80s style gear.
Social distancing and safety guidelines will be followed.
Organizers said they hope to continue the events next year.
