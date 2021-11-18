State Police said a Cherry Valley woman died in a fire Tuesday, Nov. 16.
According to a media release, troopers from the Richfield Springs station responded at about 9:29 p.m.to a fully engulfed structure fire on county Road 34A in the town of Cherry Valley.
It was reported to Otsego County 911 that one person was inside a travel trailer.
Fire departments from Sharon Springs, Cherry Valley and Middlefield were at the scene, attempting to put out the flames, the release said. Cooperstown EMS and Otsego County EMS were also dispatched to the scene.
Ellen A. Cantrell, 58, of that address, was found inside, dead.
State Fire and the State Police Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, the media release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.