The Oneonta Fire Department is at the scene of a fire at Motel 88 on Chestnut Street.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
COOPERSTOWN - Memorial services for Hugh Cooke MacDougall, 88, retired U.S. State Department Foreign Service Officer, Cooperstown Village Trustee, Cooperstown Historian and founder of the National James Fenimore Cooper Society among many other accomplishments, who died March 6, 2021, will be…
GILBERTSVILLE - Arlene Fenton Daniels, passed away on Dec, 7, 2021, at Cooperstown Center. She went peacefully in her sleep to awaken to eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 90 years old. She was a warm and loving wife to Richard, being entirely devoted to her family. …
MILFORD CENTER - Marjorie R. Chase, 80, passed away with her family by her side on Jan. 2, 2022, at Cooperstown Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Stamford, the daughter of Ivan J. and Lavilla M. (Wright) Reed. Marge was raised in Stamford and graduated fro…
CHARLOTTEVILLE - Anna G. Dahms, 84, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 2, 1937, in Middleburgh, the daughter of Anthony and Rosela (Warner) Freiermuht. Anna married Donald Dahms on March 4, 1967. He predeceased her on May 28, 2012. She was a seamstress …
