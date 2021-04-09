Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Holiday Lanes in Oneonta's Southside early this morning.
The fire was reported about 1:45 a.m. with Oneonta Fire Department responding, according to a post on the Otsego County Fire Wire Facebook page.
Mutual add was provided by numerous departments from Otsego and Delaware counties including West Oneonta, Franklin, Sidney, Laurens, West Laurens, Schenevus, Pindars Corners, Otego, Mount Vision, Stamford, Wells Bridge, Unadilla, Davenport, East Meredith, AMR, East Worcester, Grand Gorge, Roxbury, Hobart, Delhi, Sidney Center, Milford, Morris and Worcester, according to the post.
We will have a full story later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.