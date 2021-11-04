Fire breaks out in SUNY Delhi dorm; none hurt

Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in a dormitory on the SUNY Delhi campus Thursday morning, Nov. 4.
According to Dawn Sohns, vice president for marketing and communication at SUNY Delhi, the fire in the Russell Hall residential building began shortly before 9 a.m. Students and staff evacuated the building and no one was injured.
"Affected students were instructed to go to Farrell or Mac Hall or Clark Fieldhouse while they wait to be able to reenter the building," Sohns said in an emailed statement. "Any student or staff member that must be relocated because of the fire are being provided with linens and other essential items as needed. The building will reopen when the NYS Fire Investigator gives approval."
Delhi Fire Chief Tim Murray said the Delhi, Bovina, Walton, Franklin and Oneonta fire departments responded to the scene of the fire, while the Bloomville and Andes fire departments were on standby. He said AMR ambulance was on the scene of the fire.
"SUNY Delhi would like to thank all of the responding local fire departments who came to assist with the fire," Sohns said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and more information will be released once the cause has been determined, Murray said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
