Fire crews put out blaze at beekeeper's residence

Several fire departments responded to a house fire on state Route 28 in the town of Oneonta Saturday afternoon, Jan. 22.
According to Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp, the Oneonta Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at the John McCoy residence at 2:35 p.m.
Knapp said due to the lack of water access at the site of the fire, the Oneonta Fire Department called for mutual aid in the form of tankers from the Franklin, West Oneonta, Pindars Corners and East Meredith Fire Departments. He said the Otego Fire Department was on standby in Oneonta's quarters and was called to the scene and the Laurens Fire Department was then called to standby in Oneonta's quarters.
He said one tanker filled up using the fire hydrant next to Golden Guernsey, but there was sufficient water from the other tankers that were on the scene of the fire. He said the cold weather didn't freeze the water in the hoses, but water did freeze on the ground. He said the state Department of Transportation was on the scene with salt to spread on the ice.
Knapp said there was one person in the residence when the fire started and that person was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by the Otsego County Ambulance. He said the person has since been released from the hospital. Knapp said two firefighters were also transported to Fox Hospital by the county ambulance with minor injuries and have since been released.
He said the fire started on the exterior of the rear porch and then extended into the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Knapp said. He said the majority of the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes of the department responding, but the ceiling and the roof had to be vented to extinguish fire that had spread there.
McCoy is known in the area as "the honey man" and has a honey business on his property. The shop was not affected by the fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up by Heidi Andreas to help McCoy. Andreas posted, "John has always been there for anyone, now it's time we are there for him."
So far more than $2,200 has been raised of the $10,000 goal. To donate, visit gofund.me/f77ba209
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
