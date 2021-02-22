Fire damages home on Oneonta's Shaffer Avenue

ONEONTA — Several blocks of Chestnut Street in the city’s West End were closed to vehicular traffic Monday evening, Feb. 22, to make way for emergency crews battling a house fire on Shaffer Avenue.
Fire crews from Oneonta, West Oneonta, Worcester and Franklin responded to the scene at 6 Shaffer Ave. around 7 p.m., according to acting Oneonta Fire Chief Mike Mancini. Oneonta emergency medical services also responded and Oneonta police redirected traffic on Chestnut Street.
One resident was home at the time of the blaze but escaped safely, according to Mancini. No injuries were reported.
The fire appeared to have started at the exterior base of the south end of the house, according to Mancini. It is believed to be accidental in nature but remains under investigation.
