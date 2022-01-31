Fire damages Laurens house; none hurt

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire on Route 205 in Laurens on Monday afternoon, Jan. 31. It's the third fire in the Laurens area this week, according to Jeff Pidgeon, first assistant chief of the Laurens Fire Department.
There was heavy smoke and water damage but no injuries at the two-story duplex at 1749 Highway 205, across a creek from Dollar General. The highway was closed to traffic for nearly three hours as trucks from Laurens, West Laurens, Mount Vision and Oneonta filled the shoulder of the road.
Doug Platt said he was driving past the apartment before 3 p.m. when he saw smoke coming out of the roof of the building. He immediately called his ex-wife Michelle Platt, who lives in the second-floor apartment.
“He was yelling at me, ‘get out!’…. he made me paranoid because Doug doesn’t overreact,” she said later, standing in the driveway as she watched firefighters work. She was not at home so she jumped in her car to drive there.
“I followed the ambulance,” Platt said, “and then I saw the smoke.”
Meanwhile, property owner Loretta Janhke got a call from her first floor tenant that the smoke alarm was going off. At first she thought it was ironic; her sister had just replaced batteries in her own alarms after they went off and “I didn’t think it was possible,” she said. She gave Platt a hug as her tenant tried to hold back tears.
The fire may have started in a wall between the kitchen and living room, next to where Platt’s home office is located, Jahnke believes. The Janhke family owns fifteen properties in Laurens.
“I started to panic when I thought about my electronics. You think about material things because nobody was home,” Platt said. She runs her own cleaning business from home, and is trying to get established as a photographer.
“My desk, my camera, my computer, everything that’s relevant to my business was in that corner,” Platt told Jahnke as they watched firefighters climb up and down the external wooden stairs to her apartment. “I just deleted a lot of my images off of the cloud last night. I was trying to make space. I figured, it’s all on my computer.”
The Mount Vision fire department was first on the scene, according to Assistant Chief Pidgeon. “The fire was on the second floor, with heavy black smoke. The guys on the hoseline did a good job. They got some ventilation so the smoke cleared enough for them to see, and then they opened the walls.”
County fire investigators on the scene determined the cause of the fire was electrical, but did not report further details.
On Friday, Laurens fire department responded to a dishwasher fire on County Highway 10 in Laurens. “Rodents got into the wires and chewed it out,” Pidgeon said. The Laurens department also responded to a call for assistance at a fire near the county fairgrounds in Morris.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.