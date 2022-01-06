Fire damages three rooms in Chestnut Street motel

A fire Thursday in the city of Oneonta heavily damaged three rooms at a motel.
The Oneonta Fire Department responded to reports of a working structure fire in a room at Motel 88, at 340 Chestnut St. in the city during the noon lunch hour, a media release said. Motel 88 is formerly known as the Oasis Motor Inn.
Upon their arrival, firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from an unoccupied unit, the release said.
Oneonta Fire Chief Brian Knapp, who was still at the scene of the fire Thursday evening with fire investigators, said the fire itself damaged the unoccupied unit. He said two other units were damaged by firefighters who had to break into the rooms and break down walls to stop the fire from spreading. He said he didn't know whether the other two rooms were occupied until he could speak with the motel's owner.
In addition to the Oneonta Fire Department, teams from the Worcester and Franklin departments responded to the scene of the fire. Personnel from the Otsego and Delaware County Emergency Services departments and the state cause and origin team also responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported at the scene, the release said.
In addition to the departments that responded to the scene, the Otego Fire Department sent an engine and crew to the Oneonta station to cover the city and town.
According to a media release, the fire was declared under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters stayed longer to extinguish hot spots and tear down some of the smoldering wood. Firefighters cleared the scene around 2 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Knapp said.
