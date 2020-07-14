Several Delaware County summertime traditions have come under scrutiny by the local health department for attendees’ failure to comply with state-mandated mask-wearing and social distancing requirements and organizers’ failure to enforce them.
“Delaware County has done a great job of flattening the curve and keeping the number of infections low,” county officials said in a July 10 media release, one day before breaking a 17-day streak of zero active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Delaware County Public Health Programs Manager Heather Warner said the department fielded numerous complaints about local residents’ lack of compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, particularly at the annual field day events hosted by the East Branch and Downsville fire departments earlier this month.
Warner said the county health department issued letters to fire departments in Downsville, East Branch and Hancock concerning their annual field day fundraising events, as well as to the town of Stamford concerning its annual Flag Day parade and the Delaware County Fair Board of Directors regarding the fair in Walton.
The Stamford Flag Day event and the Delaware County Fair were both canceled, and the Hancock Fire Department announced it would scale back its plans to just a fireworks display, but the East Branch Firemen’s Field Days were held as scheduled July 3 and 4.
Hancock Town Supervisor Jerry Vernold said he used the health department’s letter as a template for a similar notice sent to the East Branch Fire Department on behalf of the town.
“We recognize the importance of fire department fundraisers, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, we recommended they didn’t have it,” he said.
Despite advising against the event, Vernold said he obtained 750 face masks from the Delaware County Department of Emergency Services and acquired eight gallons of hand sanitizer for field day attendees.
East Branch Fire Chief Rodney Keesler could not be reached for comment.
The Downsville Fire Department’s field day fundraiser, featuring the Midsummer Mayhem demolition derby, also proceeded as planned Friday, July 10.
Downsville Fire Chief Sterling Murphy said the event “went off really well.”
“When everything’s said and done, we’re in the black, so that’s OK,” he said.
Murphy said he did not know how much money the event raised.
Obtaining a permit from the state health department was contingent upon event organizers pledging to post signs asking attendees to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols, he said.
“We strongly recommended people wear masks,” Murphy said. “Some people did and some people didn’t.”
Asked if the majority of the crowd wore masks or what the attendance was, Murphy said he “couldn’t say for sure,” but surmised it was an “average turnout.”
Murphy confirmed receiving a letter from the county health department advising against the event, but noted “they never really told us not to have it” and that Colchester town officials offered no guidance on the matter.
Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill did not return requests for comment.
Most compliance complaints are forwarded to the office of Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, from the New York state COVID-19 hotline, according to Warner.
“The number one issue of non-compliance has been failure to wear face coverings,” Molé said, noting that she has received “several hundred” such complaints.
Molé said no specific “hot spots” of non-compliance have arisen, but the origins of the complaints are scattered throughout the county. Each complaint is forwarded to the appropriate town supervisor.
“It is still unclear who does the actual enforcement,” Molé said of the state public health mandates.
“I participate in a daily call with county executives and New York state officials in the Southern Tier, and there has been much frustration with lack of guidance for local governments,” she said. “We hope there will be clearer guidance sometime this week.”
