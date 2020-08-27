An early-morning Tuesday fire consumed an Oneonta auto shop and damaged several vehicles in and around the building.
The Oneonta Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Nate’s Tire and Auto on Railroad Avenue at 3:54 a.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Patrick Pidgeon.
No injuries were reported and no one was in the building at the time of the blaze, Pidgeon said.
One car inside the building, a pickup truck with a snowplow attachment and an enclosed trailer in the parking lot containing two snowmobiles were completely destroyed, Pidgeon said, and a flatbed trailer and several other vehicles outside the building sustained some damage.
Firefighters used a hydrant near the garage and one on the other side of the railroad tracks to battle the flames, Pidgeon said. Officials contacted Norfolk Southern and closed a section of the railroad from 4 to 8 a.m. to allow the hose to cross the tracks.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officials also responded to the scene when firefighters realized oil had leaked into the water around daybreak, Pidgeon said. Firefighters were able to contain the spill with specialized tubes and pads to prevent the oil from running into the nearby Mill Race Creek.
Operations were suspended around 5:30 a.m. when an electrical storm passed through the area, Pidgeon said, forcing firefighters off the ladder truck for about half an hour.
Mutual aid was provided by Laurens emergency medical services and fire departments from West Oneonta and Otego.
The call was closed at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, according to Robert O’Brien, director of E-911 Communications for Otsego County.
The fire remains under investigation by the Oneonta Fire Department but is not considered suspicious at this time, Pidgeon said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.