A Stamford family was displaced by an early-morning fire Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Fire departments from Stamford, Grand Gorge, Hobart and Jefferson were called out at around 4:50 a.m., according to Steve Hood, director of Delaware County Emergency Services. The Red Cross also responded to the scene.
The cause of the blaze, which started in the garage, has yet to be determined, Hood said. The home and three vehicles parked outside were ruled total losses.
Fire departments were back in service by 9:30 a.m., Hood said.
