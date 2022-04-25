Fire destroys home near SUNY Oneonta campus

A fire completely destroyed a home in the town of Oneonta early Sunday morning, April 24.
Oneonta firefighters were called about 1 a.m. to a fully-involved fire at 452 West Street, three-quarters of a mile uphill from the SUNY Oneonta campus.
“When units arrived, there was active fire throughout the building. It also extended to a vehicle which was parked next to the home,” the city reported in a media release Monday. “The one story building was a total loss, as were all the contents.” No one was home at the time of the fire.
The Oneonta Fire Department received mutual aid from eight departments — West Oneonta, Otego, Laurens, West Laurens, Mt. Vision, Worcester, Schenevus, Franklin and Pindars Corners. Those departments were called primarily to help supply water, because the nearest usable water sources were about a half-mile from the fire scene.
The residence was the home of Dennis Selzner of Oneonta, who had owned it since 1979, according to the Otsego County assessor’s office. The Cape Cod-style home was built in 1940. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
