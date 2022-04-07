Fire destroys Sidney Center home

A fire in Sidney Center destroyed a home and threatened another one Thursday morning, April 7.
Sidney Center Fire Chief Codey Lambrecht said the department was dispatched to the fire on county Route 35, also known as Depot Street, near the firehouse, at 10:34 a.m. and "when I arrived on the scene, the back portion of the house was fully involved."
Ray Baker, Delaware County Car 6 and a member of the Sidney Fire Department, said the Sidney Fire Department was called to provide mutual aid shortly after at 10:40 a.m. In addition to Sidney's fire department, the Sidney EMS responded to the scene. The Trout Creek, Masonville and Franklin Fire Departments also responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.
About 50 firefighters battled the blaze, and Lambrecht said the fire was hard to fight as there were two houses next to each other. The second house had minimal damage, and was saved by firefighters. The home was occupied by three people and everyone who was inside the house made it out safely, he said. There were no injuries reported.
A creek that ran next to the house supplied water to tankers. Tankers were also set up on a bridge over Carrs Creek on the Franklin Depot Road in case more water was needed.
The cause of the fire is "undetermined at this time," Lambrecht said.
The Wells Bridge Fire Department was on standby for Sidney Center in their station, and the Deposit Fire Department was on standby in the Trout Creek fire station, Lambrecht said. The Delaware County Emergency Services was also on the scene.
Baker said the Salvation Army and the Red Cross were called to help the family find lodging and to provide assistance.
Malinda Conklin has set up a Go Fund Me for her parents at tinyurl.com/2p9c6e33
In her post on the site, she said: "My childhood home tragically burned down this morning, my parents have sadly lost everything. Just hoping to do anything to help my parents as anyone knows my family knows they do anything they can for anyone, always expecting nothing in return. I’d like to try and do the same for them."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.