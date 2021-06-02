Fire destroys veteran's house

An 85-year-old Korean War veteran was displaced after a fire destroyed his Bainbridge home Saturday, May 29.
Elmer Hopper was uninjured in the fire that destroyed his home on Lyons Road, but lost all of his possessions, including mementos from his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to his friend, Afton resident Alexis VanBuren.
VanBuren said Hopper is a regular customer at her Afton coffee shop, Baristacrats Coffee Bar.
“He comes in every day that I am open and he gets the exact same thing: a cup of coffee with Equal and cream and an everything bagel, toasted, with butter,” VanBuren said. “We talk about the life he has lived: he lived through World War II, was a Marine during the Korean War, survived a boat wreck and so many incredible things I could never imagine living through.”
VanBuren launched a $10,000 GoFundMe campaign to help her friend get back on his feet.
“Elmer has become family to us,” she said.
A New Jersey native, Hopper has no close relatives, except a son who lives in Washington, D.C., according to VanBuren.
Since the fire, Hopper has been staying in a local motel and hasn’t even had access to his car, since the key was destroyed, VanBuren said. He paid for a new one that didn’t fit and was denied his money back from the company.
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/91543412 or mailed to or dropped off in person at Baristacrats Coffee Bar, 190 Main St., Afton, NY 13730.
The fire is believed to have started from an extension cord running a heavy appliance, according to Chenango County Fire Bureau Coordinator Matthew Beckwith.
The Bainbridge Fire Department was assisted by departments from Afton, Coventry and Sidney.
