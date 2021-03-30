Fire destroys West Oneonta barn

WEST ONEONTA — Smoke from a barn, brush and vehicle fire on state Route 205 could be seen for miles Tuesday, March 30.
The fire is believed to have started in a burn barrel and high winds quickly spread the flames to a barn and the surrounding brush, according to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office. A rear-loader garbage truck in close proximity also caught fire.
No animals were in the barn at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to Otsego County Emergency Services Coordinator Art Klingler. The barn was destroyed, but damage to the garbage truck was minimal.
Traffic was reduced to one lane just south of Goodrich’s Fleet & Auto Services from about 3 to 6 p.m. as fire crews from West Oneonta, Otego, Mount Vision, Laurens and the city of Oneonta responded.
Also on scene were Laurens EMS personnel, state Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation officers and the Oneonta Town Constable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.