Several fire departments responded to a house fire Friday afternoon along state Route 8 in the hamlet of Masonville.
The house between the Masonville Creek and the Broome Developmental Center sustained extensive fire damage. Multiple people called 911 to report smoke coming out of a residence a little after 1 p.m., the dispatcher reported on the scanner.
Masonville Fire Chief Matt Jones said some of the occupants were home when the fire started and were able to get out safely. He said a family of five lives in the home, and the American Red Cross was called to help the family find temporary housing.
Firefighters from the Masonville, Trout Creek, Sidney, Sidney Center, Bainbridge, West Windsor, Franklin and Deposit Fire Departments responded to the scene of the fire. This included the tankers from Sidney Center, Bainbridge, Deposit and Sidney, the FAST teams from Franklin and West Windsor and the ladder truck from Sidney.
Firefighters battled the blaze from the outside until power was cut off by NYSEG. Water was pumped up from the Masonville Creek into tankers from Trout Creek and Masonville before being transported through hoses onto the fire. Other tankers took turns filling a portable pond that supplied water to the hose connected to the Sidney ladder truck.
Once the power was cut, firefighters entered the second floor through broken windows to tear down the ceiling to get to the attic while Sidney firefighters pumped water onto the roof.
Jones said the reason why so many fire departments were called to the fire was due to "manpower issues." In recent reporting by The Daily Star on the South Kortright Fire Department, Delaware County Emergency Services Director Steve Hood said there are several reasons for the decline in firefighting volunteers, including people being unable leave work or lacking time to complete the training hours, or households where both parents work or people needing to work more than one job to make ends meet.
Jones said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The state Department of Transportation was on the scene with a plow and salt truck if needed and they assisted by closing state Route 8 and directing traffic along detours.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
