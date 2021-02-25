Fire in Davenport destroys apartment

DAVENPORT — An apartment was ruled a total loss after a fire Thursday, Feb. 25.
Fire departments from Pindars Corners, Davenport, Franklin, East Meredith and Meridale were dispatched to a fully involved structure fire at the corner of Frank Slawson Road and White Hill Road shortly after 6:45 p.m., according to Pindars Corners Fire Chief Kris Accordino. AMR and Delaware County fire coordinators also responded to the scene.
The fire appeared to have started at the southern corner of the apartment, which is adjacent to the main residence.
No one was inside at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to Accordino.
The fire is believed to be accidental in nature and remains under investigation, Accordino said.
