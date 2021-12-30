Fire on Delhi's Main Street displaces four residents

A fire in Delhi Wednesday evening, Dec. 29, left four people homeless.
According to Delhi Fire Department Chief Tim Murray, Delhi, Bloomville, Bovina, Walton and Franklin firefighters responded to the scene, and there were no injuries reported. He said it took the departments about 45 minutes to get the fire under control and all four occupants made it out of the house safely.
The home at 161 Main St. is owned by Delaware County and is used by the Department of Social Services to temporarily house the homeless. According to DSS Commissioner Sylvia Armano, the four people were given other housing.
Armano said she has received calls from "people who are interested in helping any way they can." She said if people would like to donate money to help the homeless in the county they can do so through the DSS office. Armano also thanked the local police and fire departments for their quick response to the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Murray said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
