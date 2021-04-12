About a dozen Deposit residents were displaced in the aftermath of a fire that consumed multiple residences on Allen Street in the village Friday, April 9, according to Mayor Bryan Moore.
The Deposit Fire Department described the blaze as “one of the largest fires in recent times to hit a residential neighborhood in our community” in an April 10 Facebook post, which attributed the fire’s rapid spread to the buildings’ construction, the structures’ proximity and weather conditions.
Four houses, two garages and three vehicles on four properties were affected. Multiple pets are believed to have died in the fire, which remains under investigation. A cause of the fire has not been released.
The Deposit Fire Department was assisted by departments from Windsor, Harpursville, West Windsor, Hancock, Five Mile Point, Masonville and Susquehanna, Pennsylvania; EMS crews from Eastern Broome, Hancock and Superior Ambulance; the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Broome and Delaware county offices of emergency services.
Fire departments from Trout Creek, Sidney, and Ouaquaga were on standby.
Crews from the Village of Deposit Department of Public Works, New York State Electric and Gas Corporation, ADMAR Construction and Wheeler Excavating also assisted on scene.
