Firefighters from three counties responded to an early morning fire at The Zone's Girls Camp in Gilboa early Thursday morning.
According to a media release from the Schoharie County Emergency Services, the call for the fire came in at 12:40 a.m. by a person driving by the camp at 991 South Gilboa Road. The caller reported one of the buildings was fully engulfed with flames.
The Grand Gorge Fire Department responded to the scene and called for mutual aid, the release said. Roxbury, Stamford, Conesville, Jefferson, Summit, Prattsville and Blenheim fire departments, and the Schoharie County Rapid Intervention team responded to the scene of the fire. In addition to the fire departments, Schoharie County Fire Coordinators, the Schoharie County Fire Investigators, and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control Fire Investigation Branch responded to the scene, Schoharie County Emergency Services Director Mike Hartzel said.
The fire destroyed three buildings, Hartzel said. The fire started in the building known as "The Suites" and spread to neighboring buildings named “The Villas” and “Mountain View”, the release said. There was also a 500-gallon propane tank that was being threatened by the flames. Firefighters were able to keep the tank cool to prevent it from exploding. Water was brought in by tankers from fill sites in Grand Gorge and about a mile from the scene from a pond on South Gilboa Road, the release said.
The girls’ camp is owned and operated by Oorah, Inc. a New Jersey-based Orthodox Jewish group that also operates a boys’ camp along state Route 10 in the town of Jefferson.
Wendy Kirwan, director of communications at The Zone Camp, said the buildings were used to house staff members and their families in the summer and were unoccupied at the time of the fire. She said the "cause of the fire is still unknown and we are still figuring things out as far as moving forward. Thankfully no one was hurt and buildings can be rebuilt."
The fire remains under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.
It is not the first time there was a fire at the girls' camp.
One building was destroyed by a fire Aug. 12, 2020. During that fire, 17 crews responded and battled the blaze in 90-degree heat. The building that was destroyed was the the former home of the Golden Acres Farm and Ranch Resort, and parts of the building were 150 years old.
The boys' camp also had a fire that destroyed a maintenance building in May 2018. There was also a carbon monoxide leak at the boys camp that sent 53 people to local hospitals on July 15, 2021.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
