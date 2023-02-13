Dozens of supporters of the Bramley Mountain Fire Tower attended the Delhi Town Board meeting Monday, Feb. 13, asking that the building permit process proceed.
Friends of Bramley Mountain Fire Tower President Ann Roberti read a letter she later gave to the town board. In it, she said the organization is asking the town to “accept and process our building permit application for the tower construction.”
The organization has been working for several years to raise the funding to rebuild the fire tower, which is owned by the Peter Clark family and is housed at their farm on Elk Creek Road. It has raised approximately $100,000, including a $25,000 tourism grant and $25,000 in American Rescue Act funds from Delaware County for the rebuild.
The property where the fire tower is to be rebuilt is owned by New York City and administered by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection. The Catskill Mountain Club designed and built the Bramley Mountain Trail, which leads to the summit where the fire tower once stood. The trailhead is on Glen Burnie Road in Delhi.
The DEP gave its OK last August to allow the tower to be rebuilt on the mountain, Roberti said.
She said Delhi’s Town Attorney David Merzig,”told our attorney that the draft offer letter was sufficient authority from the DEP allowing us to apply for the building permit for a project on their property, and the DEP has received the letter from the DEC saying the tower is in compliance with the acceptable uses for the current easement.”
Roberti said the organization is asking the town to finalize a memorandum of agreement between the two, monitor the progress of the application process, work with them to finalize the DEP submission, so a Land Use Permit can be issued and finalize a lease agreement with the Clark family.
“Failing to take these actions will mean that we could lose the opportunity to implement this valuable community project,” Roberti said.
She said the organization has been busy while they waited for the building permit to be issued. The group inventoried the tower components and had parts made as needed. It galvanized the whole tower. The organization had the access road surveyed with the DEP to determine potential repairs so that construction equipment can make it up the hill. Roberti said DEP plans to do all necessary work.
She said there are “people who are excited to volunteer as tower stewards, and we have prepared training materials for those stewards.”
Since the mountain is on the border of the towns of Delhi and Bovina, members of the group presented the project to the Bovina Town Board, and “it was favorably received,” Roberti said.
In addition to Roberti, Laurie Rankin, director of the New York State Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association, and John Sandman, who serves on the boards of the Catskill Mountain Club and Friends of Bramley Mountain, spoke in favor of the fire tower.
Rankin said since the Catskill Fire Tower Project began 25 years ago, “I am unaware of any accidents or injuries at these restored towers in that 25-year period.”
She said the tower would benefit local residents. In addition to improving their health by hiking, it can be used as a “multi-faceted educational resource, where schools can bring students to learn about the outdoors and about the history of the Catskills,” Rankin said.
Sandman said the rebuilt fire tower will bring in much-needed funds to the local economy. He said on average a visiting hiker will spend $62.70. If the tower is built, it is expected to see 10,000 visitors per year, he said.
“Based on these statistics and on reasoned estimates, the restored Fire Tower on Bramley Mountain could bring in over $400,000 in additional visitor spending each year in Delaware County,” he said.
During the meeting, Richard Ambrose, who is a welder, offered his services to the organization.
The town board did not make a decision about the organization’s requests during the meeting Monday night. It did go into a closed-door discussion with Merzig about several legal issues, but Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill said he didn’t expect anything would be approved after the session ended.
